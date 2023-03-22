PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania school bus driver has been charged for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Palmer Township Police Department, Dean D’Amico was arrested on March 22 after an investigation into an alleged relationship with a juvenile.

Police say D’Amico was employed as a NON-Easton Area School District bus driver.

According to court records, D’Amico was charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault without the consent of others.

D’Amico was held after being unable to post $250,000 bail.