Students hurry toward their school building for classes after disembarking a school bus.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia School District announced on their website that they will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule the Monday following the Super Bowl.

The message on their website reads:

“All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13, 2023 – the day after the Super Bowl. Go Birds!”

This isn’t the only school district in the Philadelphia area that will have a delayed start time following the Super Bowl. Many other districts in the area have implemented the two-hour delay schedule, some districts even giving their students off for the day.

It is unclear at this time if school will remain in session if the Eagles do win the Super Bowl.