PENNSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania school music instructor has been charged after allegedly possessing 2,000 images and videos of child sex abuse material.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says Christopher Bygott surrendered to authorities on charges of child phonography and criminal use of a communication facility.

An investigation began on Dec. 5 after two CyberTips were linked to an IP address used to upload sex abuse materials to an Amazon Photos account.

Detectives received Amazon subscriber information which identified the subscriber as Bygott and linked the IP address to Pennsbury School District, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Investigators learned Bygott was employed by the school district as curriculum coordinator for instrumental music and interviewed him at Pennsbury High School East. A forensic examination of his cellphone led to the discovery of 2,000 images and videos of child sex abuse materials.

Bygott was released after bail was set at $250,000 unsecured with conditions he not have any contact with minors, have no internet usage, and surrender his passport.