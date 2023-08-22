(WHTM)– Several Midstate schools have been awarded money to provide fresh fruits and vegetables in schools.

The grant, worth nearly $7.5 million, is in addition to the universal free breakfast program. The goal is to provide a healthier school environment.

Under the program, the fruits and veggies must be given separately from lunch or breakfast.

“It’s a compliment to the national school lunch program in that it provides students with additional fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the school day in order to expand the variety of fresh fruits and vegetables they receive but also increase their exposure to new fruits and vegetables,” State Director of Child Nutrition Program Vonda Ramp said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are 252 Pennsylvania schools received the money including several in Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.