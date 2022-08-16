HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the Department of State, poll workers can be paid for both training sessions and for their work on election day.

“Poll workers are your friends, family members and neighbors, and they come from all walks of life to make democracy a reality,” Chapman said.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, fill out the Department of State’s Poll Worker Interest Form. After you submit the form, your county’s election office will contact you.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Pennsylvania has more than 9,000 voting locations across 67 counties.