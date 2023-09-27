HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Mike Vereb, who served as Governor Josh Shapiro’s Secretary of Legislative Affairs, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, according to the Governor’s office.

Vereb, who previously served as a State Representative serving Montgomery County, held the position for the first nine months of Shapiro’s administration. A reason for his resignation was not disclosed.

The resignation is the first of Shapiro’s administration among his initial cabinet and most senior advisors.

“Mike has spent decades serving our Commonwealth, including six years securing funding for law enforcement and enhancing school safety in the Office of Attorney General and the critical first year of our Administration getting a historic, bipartisan budget across the finish line,” said the Governor’s Chief of Staff Dana Fritz. “Mike has been a key member of our team and thanks to his dedicated service, the Governor’s Office is prepared for the work ahead. We wish Mike all the best and we’re grateful for his service.”

The Governor’s office says Senior Advisor Thomas (TJ) Yablonski Jr. will assume Vereb’s position.

“TJ Yablonski brings over a decade of experience serving Pennsylvanians and a deep knowledge of state government to this role. We are proud TJ will be stepping up into this to lead our Office of Legislative Affairs and continue our Administration’s work to bring people together and deliver real results for all Pennsylvanians,” said Fritz.

Yablonski Jr. will assume his new role on Monday, October 2, 2023.