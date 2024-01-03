(WHTM)– Pennsylvania is seeing a sharp increase in deaths of older adults after an abuse or neglect complaint, as deaths in 2022 were more than ten times higher than in 2017.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Aging says there are several reasons for that drastic jump, one being the massive toll COVID-19 took on people older than 65.

The department also says in a six year period, the state has seen an increase in the number of older adults, also an increase in the number of reports made to adult protective services systems, which means more investigations and more cases in those systems.

Caseworkers closed 120 abuse or neglect cases due to death in 2017. That jumped to nearly 1,400 in 2022. Halfway through 2023 the rate of deaths after a complaint fell slightly, but is still much higher than three years earlier.

In comparison, the death rate of older adults in general rose only half a percentage point between 2018 and 2021, but the Department of Aging says don’t draw any conclusions.

“This data provides the numbers but does not capture whether an individual was actually receiving protective services at the time of their death, nor does it capture the circumstance of their death,” the department said in a statement. “The data does not make any correlation between the provision of protective services and how the older adult died.”

It’s not clear if all those deaths are connected to a neglect or abuse complaint because the Department of Aging doesn’t track causes of death, that is investigated by local law enforcement and district attorneys.

The department does make sure county-level agencies on aging report it to the police.