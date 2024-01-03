HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s state lawmakers were in and out of Harrisburg this week but aren’t due back until Governor Josh Shapiro’s February budget address.

There will be a list of issues to tackle in the new year that Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R) and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D) must face.

Atop their agenda will be fixing an unconstitutional school funding formula.

“We can’t wait another year,” said Costa. “I think we have to take steps to be able to address it right now because every year we wait, put some of our students across the Commonwealth further behind and that’s not what we need to do.”

More money is certain, but Republicans argue throwing even more cash at schools isn’t the answer; they want metrics showing its money well spent.

“How do we know that a student is successful until they leave the building in which they’ve been educated and become productive citizens,” asked Pittman. “Ultimately, that’s what we’re all about, right?”

Senate Republicans supported school vouchers last year, as did Shapiro until he vetoed them when House Democrats balked. Vouchers remain a top priority for Republicans in 2024.

“The question is going to be, will the governor and the House Democrat majority reconcile whatever their differences are to get on the same page and deliver a unified voice to us,” said Pittman.

Costa said he will be a “hard no” on vouchers unless he “can see some reason, some rationale that if some there’s a good reason to take resources from public education and move them elsewhere.”

Taxing greenhouse gases is up in the air and back in the courts after the Commonwealth Court struck down the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Governor Tom Wolf put Pennsylvania in back in 2019.

Costa said environmental issues “continue to be at the forefront” as lawmakers look for ways to address climate change.

However, energy is Pennsylvania’s economic engine, Republicans counter, that would be hundred by carbon taxes.

“We have been very consistent, is illogical for the Commonwealth,” said Pittman. “We are the largest exporter of electricity in this nation.”

This year is a critical election year for Pennsylvania as a presidential battleground state with a high-profile Senate race. All eyes will once again be on the Commonwealth in November.

“We have to recognize that whether it’s perception or reality, a large segment of the voting public does not have confidence in our electoral process, and that perception becomes reality, and that’s a real problem,” said Pittman.

It’s a problem that was exacerbated by elected Republicans in the state who were publicly questioning the outcome of the 2020 election.

“The question,” Costa says, “becomes what the rhetoric looks like. Are people going to take shots and attempt to undermine our electoral process? If that’s going to be the case, it’s going to be problematic.”

When asked if he feels responsibility as one of Pennsylvania’s top Republicans to allay those fears, Pittman acknowledged “absolutely.”