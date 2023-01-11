FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest.

Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pennsylvania’s gas tax increased by 3 cents on Jan. 1, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon. The price of diesel also increased by four cents per gallon to 78 cents.

Pennsylvania has the second-highest gas tax in the nation behind California.

The Transportation Committee also passed a bill that dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects.

“My legislation will cut the gas tax before hardworking families must pay the second highest gas tax in the nation,” said Senator Wayne Langerholc (R). “At a time when our constituents are faced with rising costs at the pump, grocery store and utility bills, no elected official should be voting against this legislation.”

The bill now goes to the State House for consideration after passing the Senate by a 29-19 vote.