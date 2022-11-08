(WHTM) – After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent on advertising, the Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has come to an end.

Fetterman declared his victory over Oz and will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s next United States Senator in January of 2023.

Multiple media sources, including ABC, called the race and declared Fetterman the winner.

Election Results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race will be displayed below starting at 8 p.m. and will be updated as results come in.

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 state House members, according to the Department of State.