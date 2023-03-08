HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Legislation that would not allow state-owned devices and networks from downloading TikTok was approved with unanimous support in the Senate, according to the sponsor of the bill Senator Kristen Philips-Hill (R-York) on Wednesday, March 8.

“Our nation’s top law enforcement agencies and national defense officials agree that TikTok presents an unacceptable level of cyber espionage, collection of government data and is a threat to personal security,” said Phillips-Hill.

“I applaud the bipartisan support on this measure so Pennsylvania’s government can best protect its information technology assets and resources, and, most importantly, ensure that data collected about Pennsylvania taxpayers is safeguarded from foreign adversaries,” she added

The bill, called Senate Bill 379, mandates that all state agencies, departments, and commissions remove the application from state-owned devices and networks. This measure will also require that these agencies put measures in place to prevent the application installation, as well as networked-based restrictions to prevent its user access.

Sensitive information that may be on state-owned devices includes birth certificates, driver’s licenses, taxes, and more. The State Treasurer and Lancaster County recently took similar measures to ban the app.

The legislation advances to the House of Representatives for further consideration.