(WHTM) – State Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks, Chester, and Montgomery) is renewing her call for legislation that would classify the wastewater from fracking as “hazardous.” Fracking is a drilling process used by natural gas companies.

Scientists say the water used often contains chemicals that can be risky for people’s health.

Muth has been pushing for years to classify it as hazardous but it’s never made it out of committee.

“There are a lot of things that are legal for use that are classified as toxic and hazardous in other countries but not in America and certainly not in Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Muth. “I think informed consent and letting people know the harm they’re enduring is imperative.”

Muth also points out that state and federal laws do not require natural gas drillers to disclose the chemicals they use for fracking.