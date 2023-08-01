PENNYSLVANIA (WHTM) — A team of technical and civil engineers from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be travelling to Vermont this month to help with flood response and recovery.

The State of Vermont accepted the Shapiro administration’s offer to send disaster support personnel after a storm overwhelmed communities in the state in July.

“The destruction caused by severe storms across the country this year is heartbreaking; and when our neighbors call for help, Pennsylvania answers,” Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said. “State government is a source of talent and subject area-expertise that is rarely found elsewhere, and we are proud to be able to do our small part to assist in Vermont’s response and recovery efforts.”

The Pennsylvania team will include three geotechnical engineers from PennDOT’s Montoursville, Dunmore, and Bridgeville-based regions, and a civil engineer from its central office in Harrisburg.

“PennDOT is happy to help our colleagues as they recover from significant weather and infrastructure challenges,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Interstate emergency collaboration is important, and I’m pleased that our skilled team will be lending their expertise.”

Vermont’s request for assistance was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to share resources and personnel in the event of a disaster.

The Pennsylvania team is expected to be deployed for work in Vermont as early as today, August 1. They are expected to be there for about two weeks. According to PennDOT, all costs involved in the deployment are paid by the requesting state.