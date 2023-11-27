HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Canada has many famous exports that are a hit in the United States: Hockey, Beer, maple syrup, and Justin Bieber to name a few.

But did you know that Pennsylvania sends plenty of things north of the border to the tune of $74 million a day?

Tom Clark’s official title is Consul General, who was appointed this year by Prime Minister Trudeau.

“I’m the senior Canadian representative here in Pennsylvania. Clark said. “The first stop in dealing with Canada is me. I’m the guy.”

And there is plenty of dealing between Canada and the Commonwealth.

“It is $15 billion a year that we buy from Pennsylvania. We’re bigger than the next four customers, you know, the UK, France, Japan. We’re bigger than the next four all put together,” Clark said.

Clark has been making the rounds at the Capitol to maintain existing business relationships and discover new ones. Clark sees potential in electric vehicle batteries. Canada has all the natural resources to make them.

“Pennsylvania wants to electrify the whole world wants to electrify,” Clark said. “We’re building huge EV battery plants, right now. So the solution for Pennsylvania, I maintain, is for us to be working together because we got the stuff you need, you have the expertise that we need, and the people.”

In most cases, Pennsylvania’s stuff and people are less than a day’s drive away.

“So there’s no oceans. There are no ships, there are no places where borders get closed or you can’t find a ship or a war breaks out,” Clark said.

But Clark is exporting one thing: A Canadian sense of humor.

“I mean, look, we’re not going to invade you. I mean, sure, we’ve thought about it, but we’ve decided we’re not going to do that,” Clark joked.