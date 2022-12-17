ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the community and volunteers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) participated in the annual Wreaths Across America.

“It is a joy every year to see the community come together and honor the American heroes who are buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery,” said Cheri Spacht, PSSH commandant. “I look forward to gazing over the cemetery once the final wreath is laid, knowing that the names of all interred here have been spoken and their legacy of service to our nation is not forgotten.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The home has traditionally held a ceremony to remember those interred in its cemetery, which was established in 1886 and includes graves dating back to the Civil War era.

The wreaths were placed by hundreds of volunteers and were funded by generous donations from individuals and organizations throughout the community. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 470 in Erie conducted the firing detail and played taps.

An active member of each branch of the U.S. military placed a wreath to begin the afternoon of wreath laying.