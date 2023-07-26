PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After a large-scale rescue of more than 170 dogs, the Pennsylvania SPCA is urgently seeking adoptive homes.

To help encourage adoption, Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters, Danville & Lancaster Centers and Main Line Animal Rescue sites will set adoption fees at $10 for all dogs over one-year-old starting Friday, July 28 and going to Sunday, July 30.

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA, last week’s rescue brought their already-at-capacity dog population to a critical level. They say the vast majority of the dogs needing homes are small, and dog-friendly.

Locations:

PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters

350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134

12 to 6:30 p.m. PSPCA Danville Center

1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821

12 to 6 p.m. PSPCA Lancaster Center

848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

12 to 6 p.m. Main Line Animal Rescue

1149 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460

12 to 4 p.m. (Friday & Saturday)

*By Appointment on Sunday