(WHTM) – Full shelters and low adoptions are leading the Pennsylvania SPCA to waive adoption fees at four centers on Saturday, May 13 only.

The four PSPCA locations are Lancaster, Danville, Philadelphia, and Main Line Animal Rescue.

You can visit the four PSPCA locations for the Empty the Shelters at the following times on Saturday:

PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PSPCA Danville Center 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PSPCA Lancaster Center 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Line Animal Rescue 1149 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



The event is part of the Bissell Pet Foundation and Dogtopia “Empty the Shelters” program across 350 shelters in 45 states from May 1 through 15.

Empty the Shelters helped around 140,000 pets get adopted since 2016 which is the nation’s largest funded adoption event.