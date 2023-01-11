HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted over 300,000 background checks during the fourth quarter, making it the second-highest quarter of the year.

The PICS conducted a total of 321,664 background checks. The state police also released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the PICS statistics, throughout the year 2022, the state police firearms administrative section processed a total of 916,709 firearms purchases and/or transfers facilitated by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealers.

The firearms included the following:

521,737 handguns

364,236 long guns

30,736 frames and receivers

The Pennsylvania State Police provided statistics from the fourth quarter of 2021 for comparison:

Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022 Total number of PICS checks conducted 337,911 321,664 Number of persons denied 5,330 4,246 Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,380 1,946 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 329 432 Referred to Local Law Enforcement 1,015 1,356 Referred to ATF 36 158 Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 13 34 Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

According to the state police, in Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

If an individual presents false information, an investigation will be initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. During the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.