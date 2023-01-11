HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted over 300,000 background checks during the fourth quarter, making it the second-highest quarter of the year.
The PICS conducted a total of 321,664 background checks. The state police also released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
According to the PICS statistics, throughout the year 2022, the state police firearms administrative section processed a total of 916,709 firearms purchases and/or transfers facilitated by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealers.
The firearms included the following:
- 521,737 handguns
- 364,236 long guns
- 30,736 frames and receivers
The Pennsylvania State Police provided statistics from the fourth quarter of 2021 for comparison:
|Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics
|2021
|2022
|Total number of PICS checks conducted
|337,911
|321,664
|Number of persons denied
|5,330
|4,246
|Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,380
|1,946
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|329
|432
|Referred to Local Law Enforcement
|1,015
|1,356
|Referred to ATF
|36
|158
|Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase
|13
|34
According to the state police, in Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.
If an individual presents false information, an investigation will be initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. During the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.