HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were a total of 648 vehicle crashes that resulted in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The travel period ran from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 over the Labor Day weekend. Alcohol was found to be a factor in four out of the six fatal crashes during this period.

The following crash and enforcement data has been provided by the Pennsylvania State Police:

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (4 days) 648 6 6 180 45 4 2021 (4 days) 674 6 6 209 57 1 Provided by the Pennsylvania State Police

Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (4 days) 515 8,105 177 799 13,815 2021 (4 days) 587 9,968 120 737 13,770 Provided by the Pennsylvania State Police

More information broken down by troop can be found here.

These charts only show data that was collected and investigated by the state police and do not include incidents in which other law enforcement agencies responded.