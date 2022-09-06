HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were a total of 648 vehicle crashes that resulted in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The travel period ran from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 over the Labor Day weekend. Alcohol was found to be a factor in four out of the six fatal crashes during this period.

The following crash and enforcement data has been provided by the Pennsylvania State Police:

Crash Data

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022 (4 days)64866180454
2021 (4 days)67466209571
Provided by the Pennsylvania State Police

Enforcement Data

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2022 (4 days)5158,10517779913,815
2021 (4 days)5879,96812073713,770
Provided by the Pennsylvania State Police

More information broken down by troop can be found here.

These charts only show data that was collected and investigated by the state police and do not include incidents in which other law enforcement agencies responded.