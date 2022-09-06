HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were a total of 648 vehicle crashes that resulted in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The travel period ran from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 over the Labor Day weekend. Alcohol was found to be a factor in four out of the six fatal crashes during this period.
The following crash and enforcement data has been provided by the Pennsylvania State Police:
Crash Data
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2022 (4 days)
|648
|6
|6
|180
|45
|4
|2021 (4 days)
|674
|6
|6
|209
|57
|1
Enforcement Data
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2022 (4 days)
|515
|8,105
|177
|799
|13,815
|2021 (4 days)
|587
|9,968
|120
|737
|13,770
More information broken down by troop can be found here.
These charts only show data that was collected and investigated by the state police and do not include incidents in which other law enforcement agencies responded.