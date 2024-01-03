(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their holiday crash and arrest report for New Year’s holiday.

Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, Pennsylvania State Police investigated 336 crashes. Five people died and 68 others were injured due to the crashes, and alcohol was a factor in 47 of them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to State Police, there were 3,833 citations issued for speeding, 344 citations issued for failing to wear a seat belt, and 56 citations were issued for not securing children in safety seats.

Below is a chart of all the data from both the 2023 and 2024 New Year’s holiday enforcement periods, courtesy of PSP.

Table 1: New Year’s Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 336 5 5 68 47 1 2023 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0 Data: PSP



Table 2: New Year’s Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 326 3,833 56 344 8,125 2023 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874 Data: PSP

More information on the enforcement report, which is broken down by troop, is available by clicking here.