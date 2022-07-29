NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are investigating the homicide death of a 67-year-old man.

Lehigh Township Police responded to a home on the 4500 block of Lower Three Mile Lane to assist EMS with an unresponsive male. The man, identified as Michael Austin Powers, was found deceased.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Bethlehem Station’s Criminal Investigation Unit, was subsequently requested to assume the investigation.

An autopsy on the victim by the Northampton County Coroner’s Office indicated that the manner of the victim’s death was Homicide.

Anyone with information relating to the death is asked to please contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Criminal Investigation Unit at (610)861-2026 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.