SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine.

On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.

State police said they arrested 33-year-old Bader Abulaban, of Pittsburgh, though the investigation remains ongoing. Police added that the lock on the windmill was damaged, an estimated $20 value.

The wind turbines are owned by RWE Renewables Americas, one of the leading international providers of renewable energy which operates 27 wind farms across the U.S.