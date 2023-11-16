(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police K9 officer will be honored at the 2023 National Dog Show in Philadelphia this Thanksgiving.

K9 Rom, who was heavily involved in the search of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante earlier this year, will be honored at the show, according to Pennsylvania State Police on Facebook.

Several other K9s were recognized for their roles during the Cavalcante search. K9 Yoda with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) was credited with catching Cavalcante.

K9 Loki was hospitalized and later released after suffering a heat-related illness during the search.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Lucious Fludd will sing the national anthem at the show’s opening this year alongside the Pennsylvania State Police color guard.

The Thanksgiving Day dog show at The Kennel Club of Philadelphia will be broadcast from noon to 2 p.m.