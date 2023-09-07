(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police K9 is on the road to recovery after suffering a heat related illness during the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante.

State Police say K9 Loki was discharged from veterinary care on Thursday and shared an image of Loki wearing eye protection.

“Thank you to the veterinary staff for their care and the public for the well wishes on his recovery,” said State Police in a social media post.

Temperatures in the are reached near record highs as they climbed into the mid and upper 90s.

K9 Loki is among the hundreds of law enforcement assets deployed in the search for Cavalcante, who escaped the Chester County Prison last Thursday. An eighth sighting was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Those who have information on Cavalcante’s location can call a tip line at 717-562-2987.