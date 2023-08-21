HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that the organization’s K9 officers will be receiving body armor.

According to State Police, 11 K9 officers will receive bullet and stab protective vests. This is in part to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, which is a nonprofit organization and is sponsored by the Survival Armor incentive program.

Vested Interest for K9s helps provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement. Established in 2009, the organization has provided over 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

According to the release, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the United States.