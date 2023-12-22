PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Eleven Pennsylvania State Police K9 officers have received donations of bullet and stab-proof vests, donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9s Ivan, Rom, Suny, Natascha, Evan, Dexter, Nemo, Rocco, Jack, Gnash, and Molly have each received vests.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 with a mission to provide body armor to dogs in law enforcement and other related agencies across the U.S. The vests are custom-fitted and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Each vest has a value of about $1,800, weighs 4 to 5 pounds, and has a 5-year warranty.

According Pennsylvania State Police, since its founding, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,350 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to eligible U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and

certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to receive donations.

Individuals or groups interested in donating to the organization or volunteering can find out more by clicking here or calling call 508-824-6978. A single donation of $985 sponsors one vest.

The Pennsylvania State Police Canine Section has a total of 25 canines. Among these are two dogs trained to detect human remains, six trained to detect explosives, and 17 trained to detect narcotics. Six of the dogs are also cross-trained in tracking.

According to State Police, K9 officers have been used over 2,200 times to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement.