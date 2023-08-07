HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris has announced the start of a pilot program that has been designed to help departments become ready for implementing body-worn cameras.

Troopers assigned to Carlisle-based Troop H will wear the cameras while they are on duty. To reduce costs associated with the program, 18 cameras will be passed between troopers during shift changes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This trial run will last for 60 days and will allow the department to find best practices and policies for wearing the cameras. It also will allow the identification of any additional equipment that may be needed as well as software issues.

State Police plans to have body-worn cameras in all of its 87 patrol stations.

“The public rightfully expects their interactions with police to be safe, respectful, and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services,” said Paris. “In addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras we began using in patrol cars two decades ago,” he added.

The body cameras are a result of a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide body-worn cameras. State Police say Carlisle was selected as the test location, due to its geographic area being representative of the communities based by State Police.

This is also due to the State Police’s Bureau of Communications and Info Systems, being based near Harrisburg. The Bureau is in charge of overseeing the program, according to PSP.