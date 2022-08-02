CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County.

State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township.

It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622.

State Police say Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Avondale Station at (610) 268-2022 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.