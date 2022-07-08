LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory for a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Aiden was last seen riding his purple bicycle on Connecticut Ave in Sinking Spring on 07/06/22 at 7:00 PM.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aiden Milam is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lower Heidelberg Twp PD at 610-655-4921.