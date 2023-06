(WHTM)- The Pennsylvania State Police have found a missing child safe.

A four-year-old was last seen on June 28 at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of Milligan St., in Phoenixville Borough, Chester County. Police believed that this person may be at special risk of harm or injury.

He was last seen with a 28-year-old. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 lbs., brown hair.