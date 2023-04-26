(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Avondale in Chester County is searching for a woman who may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury.

PSP is looking for 76-year-old Maureen Daliessio. Daliessio has been described as a white female, 5 ft 5 in, 160 lbs., with blonde hair, and brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

She is operating a 2020 Red Nissan Sentra sedan with Pennsylvania registration HJD-7835. Daliessio was last known to be in the area of the 1000 block of South Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, Pennsbury Twp., in Chester County.

Anyone with information on Daliessio is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Avondale at 610-268-2022.