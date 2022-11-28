ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks in Elk County is searching for James A. Mcclellan.

Mcclellan, 92, is believed to be operating a 2011 Blue / Gray Honda CRV bearing Pennsylvania registration LYM8947.

Mcclellan was last seen in the area of Trout Run Rd. , Benezette Twp., Elk County on November 28 at 9:35 a.m. State Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Mcclellan is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks at 814-776-6136.