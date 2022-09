CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago.

State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and black/red Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280.