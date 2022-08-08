(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects.

State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large.

Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and aggravated indecent assault in Erie. There have been reported sightings in Wattsburg, Erie County; Chautauqua, New York; and North Carolina. He is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

James Garland Watts is wanted for a 2008 homicide and attempted homicide in Allegheny County. His last known address was in Clairton, Pennsylvania.

Giovanni Morales Jr. is wanted by State Police in Hazelton for a June 2020 homicide. His last known address was in Brooklyn, New York.

Martavious Kendre Stout is wanted by Meadville City Police for homicide. His last known address is in Meadville.

Gerado Cruz-Hernandez is wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges relating to a 12-year-old female in Norristown. State Police say Cruz Hernandez’s last known address is in Norristown and that the alleged incident happened in 2013.

Santos Torres-Garcia is wanted for an alleged 2017 rape in Gettysburg. His last known address is in Abbotstown, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Jay Purnell is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a seven year old girl in Chester County. His last known address is in New Castle, Delaware.

Freddy Calle is wanted by Hazelton City Police for the alleged rape of a child. His last known address is in Hazelton.

Two of the above individuals on the Pennsylvania State Police Most Wanted have been captured, as indicated by State Police.