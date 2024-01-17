HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released the number of firearm purchase denials and investigations for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday.

Many law enforcement organizations use a system called the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS). This system determines a person’s legal ability to get a license to carry a firearm or own a firearm through a purchase or transfer. If a person provides false information on either a state or federal form, an investigation is started.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pennsylvania law states that a person commits a third-degree felony if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

Below are the fourth quarter statistics for 2023 and 2022, courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.