HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released the number of firearm purchase denials and investigations for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday.
Many law enforcement organizations use a system called the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS). This system determines a person’s legal ability to get a license to carry a firearm or own a firearm through a purchase or transfer. If a person provides false information on either a state or federal form, an investigation is started.
Pennsylvania law states that a person commits a third-degree felony if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.
Below are the fourth quarter statistics for 2023 and 2022, courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.
|2022
|2023
|PICS Checks Conducted
|321,664
|312,131
|Persons Denied
|4,246
|3,746
|Denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,946
|2,490
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|432
|1,000
|Referred to local law enforcement
|1,356
|1,338
|Referred to ATF
|158
|152
|Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase
|34
|23