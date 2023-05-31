PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their Memorial Day Weekend crash and enforcement results for the period between May 26 and May 29.

According to State Police, they investigated 651 vehicle crashes, which resulted in four deaths and 142 injuries during the four-day period. State Police also say that alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers also made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued a total of 31,128 traffic citations.

Below is a full breakdown of the numbers, with a comparison to 2022 numbers.

Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2023 (4 days)65134142590
2022 (4 days)77533191660
Data Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2023 (4 days)54710,8202241,31818,766
2022 (4 days)5269,9052331,08016,616
Data Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

More information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.