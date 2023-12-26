(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to over 400 crashes and made nearly 200 DUI arrests over the Christmas holiday.

State Police say from December 23-25, Troopers investigated 404 crashes that included three fatalities and 70 injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes and 198 DUI arrests were made.

Troopers also issued 1,036 speeding citations, 123 citations for not wearing a seat belt, and 22 child safety seat citations.

The number of crashes this year was down from 661 in 2022 and the number of deaths and injuries were also significantly down. Four fewer deaths were reported and 43 fewer injuries were reported by State Police compared to last holiday season.

However, State Police did make 82 more DUI arrests and issued more than twice as many speeding citations with only 451 in 2022 compared to 1,036 in 2023).

“With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers,” said State Police.