(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that they have seen a jump in new cadet applications following the recent decision to remove a college credit requirement for the position of trooper, about a month ago.

Since then state police have received 1,217 new applicants including 524 who would not have previously been eligible.

“We’re empowering Pennsylvanians who want to serve their community, and I’m proud of the individuals who have applied to become troopers following our announcement dropping the college credit requirement,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Policing is a noble profession, and the Pennsylvania State Police is the finest law enforcement agency in the nation. Our State Police Academy trains highly capable public servants who work hard to make our communities safer. For those who want to serve, this door of opportunity is open – and we want you on our team.”

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris also spoke about the increase.

“We’re pleased to see this jump in applications,” he said. “It’s my hope that even more of the brightest and most hard-working women and men from Pennsylvania and the surrounding area will see themselves in a rewarding a career with the PSP.”

Those interested in applying for a trooper position must possess a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state.

Applicants must be a minimum of 20 years old at the time of application, and between 21 and 40 years old upon entry into the training academy. Cadets must be a Pennsylvania resident and have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license at the time of graduation.

Eligible applicants will also need to complete a qualifying written examination, polygraph examination, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before training at the academy.

Cadet training lasts about 28 weeks and is paramilitary in nature. The training consists of coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, law enforcement principles and practices, firearms and special equipment training, and physical fitness activities.

Upon completing their training, cadets are promoted to trooper and receive an increase in salary. This salary is currently set at $66,911 per year.

More information on becoming a Pennsylvania State Police trooper including how to apply is available on patrooper.com.