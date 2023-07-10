HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced that troopers seized millions of dollars of prohibited drugs during the second quarter of 2023.
According to State Police, this includes 144 pounds of crack cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and over 74,000 in assorted narcotics.
The combined approximate street value of all drugs was $14 million.
Below is a full chart that has been provided by State Police.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|140.43 lbs.
|$3,089,460
|Crack Cocaine
|4.84 lbs.
|$77,440
|Heroin
|10.95 lbs.
|$372,300
|Fentanyl
|57.97 lbs.
|$927,520
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|81 doses
|$1,620
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|62.73 pints
|$420,291
|Marijuana THC Solid
|72.87 lbs.
|$364,350
|Marijuana Plants
|2,277 plants
|$375,705
|Processed Marijuana
|1,617.34 lbs.
|$4,852,020
|Methamphetamines
|163.73 lbs.
|$1,637.300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.44 lbs.
|$14,520
|MDMA – Pills
|179 DU
|$2,685
|Other Narcotics
|19.54 lbs.
|$39,080
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|73,814
|$1,845,350
|Total Value
|$14,019,641
State police have also said they have collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Perscription Drug Takeback program