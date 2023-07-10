HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced that troopers seized millions of dollars of prohibited drugs during the second quarter of 2023.

According to State Police, this includes 144 pounds of crack cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and over 74,000 in assorted narcotics.

The combined approximate street value of all drugs was $14 million.

Below is a full chart that has been provided by State Police.

Drug Total Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 140.43 lbs. $3,089,460 Crack Cocaine 4.84 lbs. $77,440 Heroin 10.95 lbs. $372,300 Fentanyl 57.97 lbs. $927,520 LSD – Pills and Paper 81 doses $1,620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 62.73 pints $420,291 Marijuana THC Solid 72.87 lbs. $364,350 Marijuana Plants 2,277 plants $375,705 Processed Marijuana 1,617.34 lbs. $4,852,020 Methamphetamines 163.73 lbs. $1,637.300 MDMA – Ecstasy .44 lbs. $14,520 MDMA – Pills 179 DU $2,685 Other Narcotics 19.54 lbs. $39,080 Other Narcotics (pills) 73,814 $1,845,350 Total Value $14,019,641 Courtesy of PSP

State police have also said they have collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Perscription Drug Takeback program