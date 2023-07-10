HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced that troopers seized millions of dollars of prohibited drugs during the second quarter of 2023.

According to State Police, this includes 144 pounds of crack cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and over 74,000 in assorted narcotics.

The combined approximate street value of all drugs was $14 million.

Below is a full chart that has been provided by State Police.

DrugTotal SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 140.43 lbs.$3,089,460
Crack Cocaine 4.84 lbs.$77,440
Heroin 10.95 lbs.$372,300
Fentanyl 57.97 lbs.$927,520
LSD – Pills and Paper 81 doses$1,620
Marijuana THC – Liquid 62.73 pints$420,291
Marijuana THC Solid 72.87 lbs.$364,350
Marijuana Plants 2,277 plants$375,705
Processed Marijuana 1,617.34 lbs.$4,852,020
Methamphetamines 163.73 lbs.$1,637.300
MDMA – Ecstasy .44 lbs.$14,520
MDMA – Pills 179 DU$2,685
Other Narcotics 19.54 lbs.$39,080
Other Narcotics (pills) 73,814$1,845,350
 Total Value$14,019,641
Courtesy of PSP

State police have also said they have collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Perscription Drug Takeback program