PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday they have seized approximately $21.2 million in prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.

PSP states that from July 1 to Sept. 30, troopers seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a table with data provided by the PSP of the amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by the PSP.

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 318.57 lbs. $7,008,540 Crack Cocaine 4.4 lbs. $70,400 Heroin 8.6 lbs. $292,400 Fentanyl 141.3 lbs. $2,260,800 LSD – Pills and Paper 79 doses $1,580 Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.4 pints $116,580 Marijuana THC Solid 202.2 lbs. $1,011,000 Marijuana Plants 107 plants $17,655 Processed Marijuana 2,175.3 lbs. $6,525,900 Methamphetamines 183.9 lbs. $1,839,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.071 lbs. $234 MDMA – Pills 55 DU $825 Other Narcotics 283.3 lbs. $566,600 Other Narcotics (pills) 62,597 DU $1,564,925 Total Value $21,276,439

According to State Police, they have also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of their Prescription Drug Takeback Program.