PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday they have seized approximately $21.2 million in prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.

PSP states that from July 1 to Sept. 30, troopers seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a table with data provided by the PSP of the amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by the PSP.

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 318.57 lbs.$7,008,540
Crack Cocaine 4.4 lbs.$70,400
Heroin 8.6 lbs.$292,400
Fentanyl 141.3 lbs.$2,260,800
LSD – Pills and Paper 79 doses$1,580
Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.4 pints$116,580
Marijuana THC Solid 202.2 lbs.$1,011,000
Marijuana Plants 107 plants$17,655
Processed Marijuana 2,175.3 lbs.$6,525,900
Methamphetamines 183.9 lbs.$1,839,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.071 lbs.$234
MDMA – Pills 55 DU$825
Other Narcotics 283.3 lbs.$566,600
Other Narcotics (pills) 62,597 DU$1,564,925
 Total Value$21,276,439

According to State Police, they have also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of their Prescription Drug Takeback Program.