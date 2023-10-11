PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday they have seized approximately $21.2 million in prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.
PSP states that from July 1 to Sept. 30, troopers seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.
Below is a table with data provided by the PSP of the amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by the PSP.
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|318.57 lbs.
|$7,008,540
|Crack Cocaine
|4.4 lbs.
|$70,400
|Heroin
|8.6 lbs.
|$292,400
|Fentanyl
|141.3 lbs.
|$2,260,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|79 doses
|$1,580
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.4 pints
|$116,580
|Marijuana THC Solid
|202.2 lbs.
|$1,011,000
|Marijuana Plants
|107 plants
|$17,655
|Processed Marijuana
|2,175.3 lbs.
|$6,525,900
|Methamphetamines
|183.9 lbs.
|$1,839,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.071 lbs.
|$234
|MDMA – Pills
|55 DU
|$825
|Other Narcotics
|283.3 lbs.
|$566,600
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|62,597 DU
|$1,564,925
|Total Value
|$21,276,439
According to State Police, they have also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of their Prescription Drug Takeback Program.