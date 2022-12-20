MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized.

State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs.

State Police say searches of Metz’s vehicle and home led to the discovery of large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, pills, and marijuana.

Troopers say a large amount of cash and two firearms, including one with an obliterated serial number, were also seized from Metz. Due to a prior criminal conviction, Metz was not allowed to own a firearm.

State Police say Metz attempted to flee the area once being charged with numerous felonies but was later apprehended in Pottstown by State Police.

Metz is facing nine felonies related to drug and firearm possession, as well as eight misdemeanors for drug possession.

Metz remains in the Berk County Prison on $100,00 bail, according to court records.