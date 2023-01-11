HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that they seized more than $65 million dollars worth of illegal drugs in the commonwealth in 2022.

State Police say that during the fourth quarter of 2022, $10. 3 million in drugs were collected.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, troopers seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics.

State Police also collected 797 pounds of medications from their Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter for a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022.

Below is a chart of all the drugs that State Police seized in 2022.

2022 Drug Seizure Totals