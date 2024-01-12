(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Troopers seized approximately $15.7 million in drugs during the final three months of 2023.
State Police say from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, Troopers seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics.
In all of last year, State Troopers seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin, and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.
Table 1: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|200.03 lbs.
|$4,400,660
|Crack Cocaine
|5.07 lbs.
|$81,120
|Heroin
|7.98 lbs.
|$271,490
|Fentanyl
|22.84 lbs.
|$365,440
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|60 doses
|$1,200
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.06 pints
|$114,302
|Marijuana THC Solid
|86.18 lbs.
|$430,900
|Marijuana Plants
|1,020 plants
|$168,300
|Processed Marijuana
|1,610.7 lbs.
|$4,832,100
|Methamphetamines
|226.3 lbs.
|$2,263,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.08 lbs.
|$264
|MDMA – Pills
|1,035 DU
|$15,525
|Other Narcotics
|123.22 lbs.
|$246,440
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|104,214 DU
|$2,605,350
|Total Value
|$15,796,091
Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|888.84 lbs.
|$19,554,480
|Crack Cocaine
|20.15 lbs.
|$322,400
|Heroin
|35.28 lbs.
|$1,199,690
|Fentanyl
|246.68 lbs.
|$3,946,880
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|244 doses
|$4,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|169.19 pints
|$1,133,573
|Marijuana THC Solid
|759.95 lbs.
|$3,799,750
|Marijuana Plants
|3,582 plants
|$591,030
|Processed Marijuana
|6,966 lbs.
|$20,898,000
|Methamphetamines
|703.43 lbs.
|$7,034,300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.662 lbs.
|$15,163
|MDMA – Pills
|1,453 DU
|$21,795
|Other Narcotics
|709.36 lbs.
|$1,883,340
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|306,195 DU
|$7,654,875
|Total Value
|$68,060,156
State Police also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of the Prescription Drug Takeback program.