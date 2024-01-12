(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Troopers seized approximately $15.7 million in drugs during the final three months of 2023.

State Police say from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, Troopers seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics.

In all of last year, State Troopers seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin, and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.

Table 1: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 200.03 lbs. $4,400,660 Crack Cocaine 5.07 lbs. $81,120 Heroin 7.98 lbs. $271,490 Fentanyl 22.84 lbs. $365,440 LSD – Pills and Paper 60 doses $1,200 Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.06 pints $114,302 Marijuana THC Solid 86.18 lbs. $430,900 Marijuana Plants 1,020 plants $168,300 Processed Marijuana 1,610.7 lbs. $4,832,100 Methamphetamines 226.3 lbs. $2,263,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.08 lbs. $264 MDMA – Pills 1,035 DU $15,525 Other Narcotics 123.22 lbs. $246,440 Other Narcotics (pills) 104,214 DU $2,605,350 Total Value $15,796,091



Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 888.84 lbs. $19,554,480 Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs. $322,400 Heroin 35.28 lbs. $1,199,690 Fentanyl 246.68 lbs. $3,946,880 LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses $4,880 Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints $1,133,573 Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs. $3,799,750 Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants $591,030 Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs. $20,898,000 Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs. $7,034,300 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs. $15,163 MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU $21,795 Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs. $1,883,340 Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU $7,654,875 Total Value $68,060,156

State Police also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of the Prescription Drug Takeback program.