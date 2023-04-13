(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police seized approximately $16 million worth of illegal drugs during the first three months of 2023.

According to State Police, troopers recovered 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana, and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.

State Police outlined the street value of the drugs recovered during the first three months of the year.

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 229.81 lbs. $5,055,820 Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs. $93,440 Heroin 7.75 lbs. $263,500 Fentanyl 24.57 lbs. $393,120 LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses $480 Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints $482,400 Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs. $1,993,500 Marijuana Plants 178 plants $29,370 Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs. $4,687,980 Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs. $1,295,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs. $145 MDMA – Pills 184 DU $2,760 Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs. $1,031,220 Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU $1,639,250 Total Value $16,967,985

Additionally, troopers collected over 1,300 pounds of prescription medication during their Prescription Drug Takeback program.

State Police stations in 65 locations offer disposal boxes for unused or unwanted medications that are available every day at all hours.

Last year State Police announced they seized $65 million worth of illegal drugs throughout 2022.