(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police seized approximately $16 million worth of illegal drugs during the first three months of 2023.
According to State Police, troopers recovered 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana, and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.
State Police outlined the street value of the drugs recovered during the first three months of the year.
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|229.81 lbs.
|$5,055,820
|Crack Cocaine
|5.84 lbs.
|$93,440
|Heroin
|7.75 lbs.
|$263,500
|Fentanyl
|24.57 lbs.
|$393,120
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|24 doses
|$480
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|72 pints
|$482,400
|Marijuana THC Solid
|398.70 lbs.
|$1,993,500
|Marijuana Plants
|178 plants
|$29,370
|Processed Marijuana
|1,562.66 lbs.
|$4,687,980
|Methamphetamines
|129.50 lbs.
|$1,295,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.044 lbs.
|$145
|MDMA – Pills
|184 DU
|$2,760
|Other Narcotics
|515.61 lbs.
|$1,031,220
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,570 DU
|$1,639,250
|Total Value
|$16,967,985
Additionally, troopers collected over 1,300 pounds of prescription medication during their Prescription Drug Takeback program.
State Police stations in 65 locations offer disposal boxes for unused or unwanted medications that are available every day at all hours.
Last year State Police announced they seized $65 million worth of illegal drugs throughout 2022.