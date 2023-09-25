(WHTM)– Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is holding a women’s career expo.

It’s Saturday, Sept. 30, at the academy in Hershey, and women ages 18-39 are invited to sign up for the event that starts at 8:30 a.m.

PSP Sargent Dawn Carpenter listed numerous activities that will be going on during the expo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We will be doing a workout in the gym as well as swimming in the training tank highlighting some of our specialty positions and giving these women the chance to talk to female cadets currently in the process as well as speaking with female troopers who have gone through the process,” Carpenter said.

The goal is to recruit new cadets. Starting pay is over $66,000 plus benefits.