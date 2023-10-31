(WHTM)– We already had two trick-or-treaters in New Cumberland hit by a car last week, and Tuesday night is of course the big night for trick-or-treating.

So Pennsylvania State Police will be out in certain busy areas trying to prevent a repeat and vandalism. Troopers also urge parents to stick with their children.

“We urge you to keep an eye on them and make sure they and you are trick or treating safely,” State Police Lieutenant Adam Reed said. “That could mean things like keeping an eye on them, making sure they stay on the sidewalk, making sure they are not running out in the middle of the road in-betweens parked cars.”

There are many Midstate communities getting ready for a big night of trick-or-treating. Harrisburg, Camp Hill, Chambersburg, Lancaster and many other places will have kids out and about in their costumes tonight, collecting candy from their neighbors. Just about all of them run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.