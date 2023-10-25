PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– With trick-or-treating starting and Halloween drawing near, Pennsylvania State Police are urging people to double-check that their candy doesn’t contain drugs.

There has been a recent increase in State Police seizing “candy,” also known as edibles, that have THC or psilocybin, which are mushrooms in packaging very similar to regular candy, according to State Police

Terms such as THC, medicated, or pictures of marijuana leaves, and pictures of mushrooms may be on the packaging.

It is possible the kids are given the candy by accident and State Police say that just because the child has the drug-infused candy doesn’t mean that it was given to them intentionally.

“Marijuana and psilocybin edibles are food and drink products made with marijuana leaves, cannabis extracts, and psilocybin mushrooms that may be especially appealing to a younger audience due to bright and colorful packaging often mirroring name-brand candy or snack foods and beverages,” say State Police.

If edibles are eaten, they could possibly lead to intoxication or overdose for those who are unaware of the potency and delayed effects.

In Pennsylvania, marijuana edibles can be bought if one has a prescription, however, psilocybin mushrooms, which have a psychedelic compound, are illegal.

Anyone with questions can contact State Police.