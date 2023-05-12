HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, May 12, 49 new cadets graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.
This class was the 166th class to graduate from the academy since its inception in 1960.
“The women and men of the 166th Cadet Class have completed one of the most intense and comprehensive basic training courses in the nation,” said Colonel Paris. “They are now prepared to join the ranks of the long gray line which has provided the most professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Pennsylvania since 1905. As Governor Shapiro has said, Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe, and that is exactly what these young Troopers will ensure happens.”
Five cadets also received special awards during a ceremony in Manheim on Friday:
- Robert D. Bastian received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership and the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications.
- Edward D. Svarchevsky received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
- Cooper D. LeGuard received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
- Ryan J. Marcella received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
- John P. Matacic II received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
Below is a list of all the graduates, including which troop they have been assigned to. They are to report to their assigned troops on Monday, May 22.
Troop A
- Robert D. Bastian
- Cassidy N. Honkus
Troop B
- Trevor D. Hicks
- Andrew C. Homyak
Troop C
- Nathan S. Barron
- Bayden M. Davenport
- Collin R. DeLattre
- Ryan S. Good
- John R. Herold
- John P. Matacic II
- Mitchell L. Lapp
- Shon M. Seibert-Reed
- Ryan D. VanTine
- Salvador Zepeda III
Troop E
- Cooper D. LeGuard
- Ryan J. Marcella
- Justin M. Wehrli
Troop F
- Cody A. Fisher
- Brock W. Port
- Robert F. Smith
- Kody K. Taylor
Troop H
- Kolten A. Conrad
- Tanner L. Kresovich
- Travis L. Lamereaux
- John D. Lane
- Justin R. McDonnell
- Michael P. Posteraro Jr.
- Aaron D. Rahn
- Emilio N. Rizzo Jr.
- Robert E. Valatka
- Joshua M. Zukoski
Troop J
- Austin J. Billet
- Kyle E. Connelly
- Daniel R. Kornfeind
- Kyle R. Munro
- Takoda C. Perez
Troop K
- Maximilian J. Baptiste
- Jason P. Eckman
- Patrick S. Galvin
- Jermaine J. Graham
- Eduardo A. Lopez
- Tyler R. Martin
- Ryan M. Reeves
- Scott A. Serpe
- Edward D. Svarchevsky
- Jared D. Widmer
- Ryan A. Wolk
- James J. Yezzo
To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.