PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris announced Friday that 50 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The is the 167th class to graduate from the Hershey Academy since its opening in 1960.

“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” Paris said. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the Academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”

Five cadets in the class received special awards at today’s graduation ceremony in

Manheim, Lancaster County.

These cadets include:

Brody M. Moore: Received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications. Also received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course. Moore will be joining Troop H which served Dauphin, Perry, Cumberland, Adams, and Franklin Counties.

Aaron J. Mylan: Received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.

Thomas L. Walutes III: Received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.

Marten L. Weston: Received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.

Andrew M. Zaborowski: Received the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on September 5.

Troop B

Matthew L. DeChicchis

Anthony M. Fannie

Troop C

Nathan A. Lash

Troop E

Collin E. Askins

Jaden R. Blasco

Jake L. Cuny

Daniel E. Kline Jr.

Jason D. Taylor

Troop F

Charles G. Ball

Emily J. Harsomchuck

Philip V. Kyle

Aaron J. Mylan

Caleb B. Smith

Jacob T. Walker

Troop G

Mason A. Emigh

Troop H

Holly M. Bayliss

Coulton R. Berry

Caileigh G. Bolin

Emily N. Boozel

Ethan M. Everetts

Kyle M. Heller

Jesse T. Lee

Brody M. Moore

Tanner M. Nelson

Cameron S. Norris

Kyle D. Reese

Scott A. Urban

Troop J

Matthew A. Perri

Troop K

Bryan O. Aviles-Ortiz

Michael J. Bartosiewicz

Roy U. Jalloh

Matthew T. Kost

Zachary M. Lesniak

Francesco S. Mazza

Serena A. McConaughey

Andrew J. Moreton

Gregory A. Naugle

Sarah A. Rushmore

Jermaine J. Smith

Andrew M. Zaborowski

Troop L

Brody T. Myers

Caleb M. Oestrike

Isaiah N. Owens

Troop N

Peter P. Gutowski Jr.

Ryan M. Kelly

Tara F. Roden

Thomas L. Walutes, III

Marten L. Weston

Troop P

Justus J. Cole

Wade R. Hursh

A directory map of troops and the counties they serve can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.