PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris announced Friday that 50 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
The is the 167th class to graduate from the Hershey Academy since its opening in 1960.
“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” Paris said. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the Academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”
Five cadets in the class received special awards at today’s graduation ceremony in
Manheim, Lancaster County.
These cadets include:
- Brody M. Moore: Received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications. Also received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course. Moore will be joining Troop H which served Dauphin, Perry, Cumberland, Adams, and Franklin Counties.
- Aaron J. Mylan: Received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
- Thomas L. Walutes III: Received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
- Marten L. Weston: Received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
- Andrew M. Zaborowski: Received the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on September 5.
Troop B
Matthew L. DeChicchis
Anthony M. Fannie
Troop C
Nathan A. Lash
Troop E
Collin E. Askins
Jaden R. Blasco
Jake L. Cuny
Daniel E. Kline Jr.
Jason D. Taylor
Troop F
Charles G. Ball
Emily J. Harsomchuck
Philip V. Kyle
Aaron J. Mylan
Caleb B. Smith
Jacob T. Walker
Troop G
Mason A. Emigh
Troop H
Holly M. Bayliss
Coulton R. Berry
Caileigh G. Bolin
Emily N. Boozel
Ethan M. Everetts
Kyle M. Heller
Jesse T. Lee
Brody M. Moore
Tanner M. Nelson
Cameron S. Norris
Kyle D. Reese
Scott A. Urban
Troop J
Matthew A. Perri
Troop K
Bryan O. Aviles-Ortiz
Michael J. Bartosiewicz
Roy U. Jalloh
Matthew T. Kost
Zachary M. Lesniak
Francesco S. Mazza
Serena A. McConaughey
Andrew J. Moreton
Gregory A. Naugle
Sarah A. Rushmore
Jermaine J. Smith
Andrew M. Zaborowski
Troop L
Brody T. Myers
Caleb M. Oestrike
Isaiah N. Owens
Troop N
Peter P. Gutowski Jr.
Ryan M. Kelly
Tara F. Roden
Thomas L. Walutes, III
Marten L. Weston
Troop P
Justus J. Cole
Wade R. Hursh
A directory map of troops and the counties they serve can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.