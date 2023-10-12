(WHTM) – If you’ve won a Pennsylvania Lottery prize or have a tax refund while also owing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, your winnings could be taken to cover your toll bill.

The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would take single lottery prizes of more than $2,500 and use it to pay delinquent tolls. Tax refunds would also be subject to a deduction if you owe on tolls.

The state currently does this for delinquent support and court-ordered obligations.

The Department of Revenue would review each case and pay any remaining winnings to the winner and have to file a report annually of the amount of unpaid tolls collected using these methods.

The legislation, originally sponsored by State Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) now moves to the House Finance Committee.

In January 2024 turnpike tolls will increase 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers.

The bill comes amid a September 2022 audit that found there were $155 million in unpaid Pennsylvania tolls. There were 200 million drivers on the turnpike and approximately 14 million did not pay tolls.